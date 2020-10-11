Charles William Deutschman
November 21, 1947 - August 29, 2020
Resident of Walnut Creek, CA
Chuck was born to Lois and Dr. Archie J. Deutschman, Jr. in Oklahoma and raised in Tucson, Arizona. Chuck lived in Walnut Creek, CA for the past 34 years with his wife and best friend, Cheryl Hines.
Favorite tales of Chuck's childhood included mischief with his brothers and lifelong neighborhood friends, catching a coral snake in a paper sack (and bringing said snake on the bus) to show his science teacher, box car jumping, Western style polo, and exploring the desert with his horse Blaze.
Following high school, Chuck was drafted while attending the University of Arizona, and served in the U.S. Army Infantry as a sharp shooter. Chuck was proud of the country he served and strongly believed in the importance of an honest leader that valued the First Amendment.
Chuck began a long and productive career in the behavioral health treatment field as a substance abuse Counselor at REACH Project in the early 1970's. Chuck went on to lead numerous county programs in both Monterey and Contra Costa County, most notably as the Substance Use Program Director for Contra Costa County for many years in the 1980's and 90's. In 2001 Chuck was recruited as CEO of Walden House, Inc., one of the largest programs in California.
Chuck was instrumental in both legislative and regulatory changes that made significant improvements in the development of the substance use disorder treatment field. Chuck was known to his many colleagues as a leader in the field for his positive contributions, as well as his strong and insistent (and sometimes cantankerous) leadership style.
Chuck always had a love and deep appreciation for learning and culture. Chuck was known to come to any family function with a curated collection of newspaper clippings specific to people he thought might find them of interest. Two favorites in recent years being sneaker culture and Real Estate. An avid "gear head", Chuck bought and restored a 1947 Mercury, 1956 Thunderbird, 1930's Roadster and a 1920's Chevy. Chuck even taught his then sixteen-year-old daughter how to learn how to drive a manual on his beloved Thunderbird.
Chuck was fascinated and inspired by Mexican culture and Cabo San Lucas was a frequent respite. Chuck's garden of mango trees and palms will continue to provide the same "good vibes" for generations to come. He often joked that his dog Onda that was adopted in Cabo barked in Spanish. Most recently Chuck had begun to make beautiful metal jewelry that was sold in a Portland gallery. He was excited to have recently finished construction on a new backyard art studio in Oregon and was looking forward to refining his skills and making more gorgeous art. He loved his root beers from friends at P's & Q's.
Chuck leaves his wife Cheryl Hines of Rossmoor, his son Jonah Deutschman of Elk Grove, and his daughter Sophia Rosenberg of Portland, OR, along with four grandchildren (Jada, Maya, Archie & Jenna).
They will forever miss his "Chuck-isms", contagious love of learning, and (sometimes) slightly inappropriate (but always appreciated) humor.
Chuck was never short on showing his emotions, and always quick to share his love and pride.
Chuck also leaves a brother and two sisters of Arizona, and a brother in Texas, all of whom he loved dearly.
The family will hold a memorial with Veteran's Honors at a date when it becomes safe to do so. Those who wish to make a charitable contribution in Chuck's name should direct their contribution to Wounded Warrior Project
.