Charles William "Bill" Rothacher

November 8, 1928 ~ March 2, 2019

Resident of Dublin, California

Bill left us, unexpectedly, and his spirit is now guarding the streets of Heaven with his fellow United States Marines.

Born in San Francisco, California to Charles Sylvester Rothacher and Laura Beatrice Friermood, a week after arriving there from Ohio. Moving to the East Bay at an early age, he made his home there for the rest of his life. Anxious to serve, but too young to join the military in World War II, he quit high school and joined the Merchant Marines at age 15. Sailing for 2 years, during the war, he turned 17 and joined the service of his desire, the U.S. Marines in 1945. Service in Japan and China lasted 3 & 1/2 years. Returning home, he married Sylvia Wuori and was discharged from the Corps in 1949. Bill and Sylvia divorced in 1973. Recalled to active duty in 1950, he spent the next year in active combat as an infantryman with the 5th Marine Regiment in Korea. His now deceased son, Charles Edward "Chuck", a Vietnam veteran, was born during this period. Chuck died in October of 2015.

Home again, Bill established a one-man trucking business which he operated into his 80's. Bill is survived by his brother, George and 3 daughters, Toni Franklin, Terri McLloyd, and Victoria Garavatti. A second marriage in 1974, to Diane Moore, ended with her death in October of 2018.

While staying with his daughter, Toni and her husband, Jodie in Nevada, Bill died in his sleep. Following his request that he be buried with his son, they were interned in the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley, Nevada.





