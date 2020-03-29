|
|
Charles William (Bill) Wiedeman Jr.
Apr. 4, 1928 - Mar. 22, 2020
Castro Valley
Bill passed away at his home in Castro Valley surrounded by his wife and children on March 22nd after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Oakland CA April 4th, 1928. He attended grammar school at St Mary's in San Leandro, St Elizbeth's High school in Oakland and San Jose State where he received his Mechanical Engineering degree. He served in the Army as a paratrooper and upon discharge, went to work at Marchant and then Friden Singer. He met Rose Mary at a church group for young people where they enjoyed many hours of fun surrounded by friends. They married in June of 1952 and raised 5 special children. Bill was active at Our Lady of Grace church in Castro Valley for many years and was known for his warmth and friendly sense of humor and making people happy.
Bill was preceded in death by his sister Lois (Harvey) and brother Ray (Audrey). He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Rose Mary, and his children Kenneth (Christine), Karen (Morgan), Kevin (Imelda), Keith (Kathleen) and Kathleen. He is also survived by his grandchildren Kelly, Sean (Sara), Michelle (Danny), Danielle (Ricky), David (Jamie), Michael, Mark (Sally), Elianna (John), Andrew (Kaylee), Casey, Kevin (Amanda), Jonathan, Katherine and Jennifer and his six great-grandchildren Jacob, Addison, Everly, Benjamin, Mackenzie and Nora.
Bill also leaves many family and friends to cherish his memory and his smile. The family thanks the special caregivers for their loving care. Bill will be greatly missed.
Due to the current circumstances, a mass and celebration of Bill's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St Jude's or a in Bill's name
View the online memorial for Charles William (Bill) Wiedeman Jr.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 29, 2020