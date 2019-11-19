|
|
Charlie (Chuck) Debattista
May 26, 1928 - Nov. 10, 2019
Resident of Walnut Creek
Charlie passed away peacefully in his sleep. He was born in San Francisco. He began working at the Naval Shipyard in S.F. He briefly left that employment to join the Navy during World War 2 in the Pacific. Then he went back to work at the Naval shipyard where he was employed for 41 years. He was survived by his wife Theresa of 37 years. He has two stepsons, two step-granddaughters, and eight great-grandchildren. Services will be held Thursday, November 21st, 10 am, at Saint Mary's Catholic Church located at 2039 Mount Diablo Blvd. in Walnut Creek. Express condolences www.oakparkhillschapel.com
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 19, 2019