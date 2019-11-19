East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oak Park Hills Chapel
3111 North Main Street
Walnut Creek, CA 94596
(925) 934-6500
Service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Mary's Catholic Church
2039 Mount Diablo Blvd
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlie Debattista
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlie (Chuck) Debattista


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlie (Chuck) Debattista Obituary
Charlie (Chuck) Debattista
May 26, 1928 - Nov. 10, 2019
Resident of Walnut Creek
Charlie passed away peacefully in his sleep. He was born in San Francisco. He began working at the Naval Shipyard in S.F. He briefly left that employment to join the Navy during World War 2 in the Pacific. Then he went back to work at the Naval shipyard where he was employed for 41 years. He was survived by his wife Theresa of 37 years. He has two stepsons, two step-granddaughters, and eight great-grandchildren. Services will be held Thursday, November 21st, 10 am, at Saint Mary's Catholic Church located at 2039 Mount Diablo Blvd. in Walnut Creek. Express condolences www.oakparkhillschapel.com


View the online memorial for Charlie (Chuck) Debattista
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oak Park Hills Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -