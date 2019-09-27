|
Charlotte McGehee "Kini" York
Sept. 1, 1922 - May 29, 2019
Walnut Creek
Formerly of Oakland and Woodland. R.N. Loved all nature. Colorful. Witty. Creative. Predeceased by husband of 53 years, Jack York, and daughter Sally Duxbury. Survived by long-time companion, Roger Wilcox; daughters Phyllis York, Kathleen Carriger; 8 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren. Memorial celebration at Montclair Presbyterian Church, 5701 Thornhill Dr., Oakland Saturday, Oct. 5 at 1 p.m. Gifts to Contra Costa Food Bank; Animal Rescue Foundation; or Defenders of Wildlife appreciated.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 27, 2019