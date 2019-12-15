Home

Charlotte Park Cannon Foley


1923 - 2019
Charlotte Park Cannon Foley Obituary
Charlotte Park Cannon Foley
Jan 23, 1923 - Nov 29, 2019
San Jose - Fremont
Charlotte was born and raised in Oakland. She attended local schools and graduated from Piedmont High School. Charlotte specialized in business courses and eventually became an experienced and highly regarded secretary in real estate escrow. She married Edward Cannon in 1945 and was mother to Nancy Ewing(Tom), Deborah Gaiser(Greg) and Sally Lateur(Steve). After 25 years of marriage, Charlotte and Edward divorced. Charlotte married again to Charles Foley in 1972. Charlotte leaves her three daughters, eight grandchildren and ten great- grandchildren and many others from her second marriage. Charlotte was a wonderful mother, wife and friend. She also loved animals and created a great home to many beloved dogs and cats over many years. A truly good person who will be missed by all who knew her.


View the online memorial for Charlotte Park Cannon Foley
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 15, 2019
