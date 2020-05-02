Charlotte Reyes Alvarez April 15, 1924 - April 2, 2020 It is with a heavy heart that the family of Charlotte Alvarez announces her passing on the evening of April 2nd, 2020, 13 days short of her 96th birthday. Her parents, four sisters, and three brothers moved to Winslow, Arizona in 1914, where she was born. Charlotte married her beloved "Viejo", Rodolfo (Chachi) Alvarez in 1947, and they enjoyed 61 years of marriage until he passed in 2008. She was a wonderful Mother, Aunt, Sister, Nina, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother to her devoted family. Charlotte was a devout Catholic and a member of the Guadalupana Society of Richmond. As a mother she was very active in the PTA and the Salesian Mom's Club, where she helped with the school lunch programs. Her kids loved to see her on "Hot Dog Day" and various school special events (Valentine's Day, Halloween parades). After 40 years of smoking, she courageously quit, which she and her family attribute having many bonus years together. Education was important to her, so at the age of 45 she proudly completed her GED studies. Much later, she attended adult learning classes to learn various computer skills. She loved to share her new knowledge of Microsoftwith her family, but hated using a "mouse." Left to cherish her memories are her children, Jacquelyn, Mark, and John (Lydia), siblings Henry (Barbara), Alice and Julie. Grandchildren Ashley (Luis), Daniel, (Kerry), Adam (Sarah), Amber, Angela (Jason), Fred, and Kourtney DiMaggio. Great Grandchildren Sophia, Eli, Jason, Leo, Robert, Adrian, Aria, Natalia, & numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and neighbors. It's important to note, she held a very special place in her heart for her many God Children. Whether it was her birthday, or a holiday, they would always delight her with a call, or visit. "We'll miss her stories, and subtle humor." RIP Nina. She was greeted in heaven by her Parents, (Benigno & Cenobia), Sisters Pat, and Connie, and her Brothers Frank, and Bingo.and most importantly her beloved Viejo, who upon her entry into heaven, quickly took her into his arms and they began to dance to their favorite songs by Frank Sinatra. While we will all miss her profoundly, and our hearts grieve her passing, it is comforted by the 96 years of life she enjoyed. Strong, active, and loving. "A Celebration of Her Life" will be held when it is safe for all to come together.



