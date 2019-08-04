|
In Loving Memory
Charlotte White Spencer
June 13, 1940 ~ September 8, 2018
Born in San Francisco, raised in Scituate MA. Daughter of Frank O. White and Flora E. Davidson. Charlotte "Lottie" White was Class Valedictorian of Scituate High School 1958. Acquired BA in English, Cornell University 1962. Sent to UC Berkeley by Tri Delta Sororityto assist in recruitment where she achieved her M.Ed. degree. Taught English at Campolindo High School, was Head of the English Dept.,and married Vincent A. Spencer, July 22, 1967. Was the Career Center Coordinator at Los Lomas High School. Taught English at Spraings' Academy in Walnut Creek. Is survived by her loving husband Vince, sons Steven and James (Jennifer) and granddaughters Bailey and Gabrielle and brother David (Linda).
Was remembered at an Open House get together at her home in Walnut Creek in October which was attended by her many friends and neighbors. Her ashes were spread in San Francisco Bay.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 4, 2019