Charmaine Silverstein
April 27, 1929-July 30, 2019
Emeryville, CA
Charmaine Steven Silverstein died peacefully at her home on July 30, 2019, in Emeryville, CA. The eldest of three daughters, she was born to Honore and Mabel Steven on April 27, 1929 in Berkeley, CA.
Charmaine had an eclectic work background which suited her diverse interests and intellectual pursuits. She was an entrepreneur, owning one of the first video stores (Home Video) in the Bay Area and establishing CTS Typing Services utilizing computer and database technologies long before they were commonplace. She also started her own travel agency (CTS Travel) and owned an arts and crafts gift shop in San Francisco. Her critical communication and organizational skills lent themselves to her position as Administrative Coordinator for Playfair, an educational consulting company. She was also the editor of the Avalon Senior Center Newsletter and edited countless academic papers for educators, professionals and students.
Charmaine was adventurous, well read and intellectually curious. An avid traveler, she journeyed throughout Europe, the Americas and Asia. She loved taking cruises in her later life, but traveling by train was a lifelong passion. She called many places in the United States home, including Texas, Virginia and New Jersey, finally settling back in the Bay Area.
Quiet and unassuming, Charmaine was fiercely independent. She was a skilled and competitive pinochle card player, an accomplished Zydeco dancer, and an enthusiastic supporter of the Oakland A's and the Golden State Warriors keeping copious game statistics. She gifted her family members with treasured needlepoint pillows of her own creation.
Charmaine was a devoted parishioner of St. Columba Catholic Church in Berkeley serving as Office Manager for several years. She also volunteered her talents as Deputy Marriage Commissioner for Alameda County and as a Docent on the Presidential Yacht USSS Potomac.
Charmaine was preceded in death by her sister, Lynette De Fazio. She will be greatly missed by her son Lawrence Zeigler (Jacquie), grandsons Adam and Sean, sister, Santelia Steven, nephew Joe Panganiban (Anita), nieces Joanna Pang Atkins (Richard), Leslie Knight Wilson (Lionel), Lynn Knight, and Lori Knight Baker (Darrin). She will be fondly remembered by her great nephews and great niece.
In accordance with her wishes, no services will be held.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 20, 2019