Cheryl Armas Ruth, 60, of Livermore, California passed away peacefully, June 20, 2019, in her home and in the arms of her husband and with family by her side. She was born to the late George Eugene Armas and Elaine Armas Dilling, December 17, 1958 in Oakland, California. Cheryl graduated from Arroyo High School in San Lorenzo, California in 1977.

Cheryl was a loyal and loving wife, and a mother who was supportive, protective and nurturing for her children and grandchildren.

She was married to Charles David Ruth in 2005. They met at Associated Lighting Representatives in 1989, where they both worked, and they lived together in Livermore for over 24 years. Cheryl is survived by her mother and her husband; brother Rocky Ortega of Las Vegas; sister Estelle Henry of Escalon; children: Veronica Lujan Ochoa, Trevor Ruth, and step-daughter Leah Ruth-Ferriera. She is also survived by five grandchildren.

For over 27 years until her retirement in 2016, Cheryl was a respected manager of customer service at Associated Lighting Representatives in Oakland. During her tenure she led and developed a large team of people who continue to contribute to the company's financial success. As a leader, she endeavored to help others to grow and develop and to meet their own personal goals and, in turn, make the company more successful. She genuinely cared for her people and would aggressively defend each of them in any conflict. She worked hard to keep a healthy work/home balance, and respected the personal needs of others, as well.

Cheryl had a great sense of humor and was fun to be with! It is no mystery that she loved shopping. She relished few things more than finding a deal, or a unique gift for herself AND for others. She called it her "retail therapy". She had a thoughtful way of finding gifts that had a personal touch throughout the year and holding onto them for birthdays, Christmas, or the perfect occasion. She did this so frequently that some of the gifts would often end up lost in their hiding place and ungiven.

Cheryl loved celebrating: holidays, birthdays, babies, weddings, anniversaries, graduations, retirements, house warmings, any life milestone, you name it, she would create a reason to wrap a party around it. At work, at her house, at the church, or anywhere else, she would jump in to organize, set up, decorate, cook, serve, clean up, and just have fun. She was in costume on every Halloween, and for the holiday season it looked like Christmas had exploded in her house. A particularly ridiculous Christmas was when she had three fully decorated Christmas trees in the house, one of which was an upside-down tree, just because it was "whimsical". Most evident, though, was her joy. At her very core was warmth and hospitality, and she made any stranger feel invited and welcome at all celebrations and events. Over the last few years the Welcoming Ministry at St. Michael Parish allowed her to use her gift of hospitality to serve and touch more people for Jesus. She did her best every day to live her motto, "Be not inhospitable to strangers lest they be angels in disguise."

Cheryl was a student of the world. She was passionate about reading. She particularly enjoyed long historical novels. Long ones. Really long ones. James Michener, Edward Rutherfurd, and Margaret George were among her favorite authors. The end of most of her days found her asleep with the nightstand light still on and a book collapsed in her hands.

Traveling and taking photos was also a lifelong passion for her. Europe, the Holy Land, Greek Isles, South America, Morocco, Thailand, China, Japan, and many cruises were just a small portion of her travel log. Some trips were to experience and learn about the peoples, the cultures, and the art. Other travel was for leisure: to swim, soak up the sun, or lay by the pool and work on her tan. But, no matter the purpose of the trip, she had her camera in her hand. Cheryl never failed to capture her memories in photographs, and she had an exceptional talent for assembling them into beautiful photo albums, for herself and fellow travelers, so that the adventure could later be shared or relived.

Ultimately, though, Cheryl was a person that others were proud to call their friend. She was a person of intelligence, humor, love, and generosity. A person who enjoyed entertaining, culture, and the arts. And, she made herself available when friends needed her and showed love, respect, patience, and compassion to others.

Visitation will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a rosary at 6 p.m. at St. Michael Parish in Livermore. A funeral mass will be on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Michael Parish with a reception to follow in the church hall. The family asks that people make donations to support Cheryl's favorite charitable organizations: Children's Hospital in Oakland, St. Michael's Parish, Cal State University East Bay CBE, or to a charitable organization of their own choosing, in lieu of sending flowers.





