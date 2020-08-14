Cheryl WeisenmillerAugust 22, 1943 - August 7, 2020Resident of Berkeley, CACheryl Lynn Burdette Weisenmiller, 76, of Berkeley, CA, died peacefully on August 7, 2020 surrounded by her family. Born on August 22, 1943 in Chehalis, WA, she was the daughter of Gabriel Francis Burdette and Florence Marie Borgen Burdette. She was the loving wife of Dr. Robert B. Weisenmiller for 48 years. Cheryl graduated from the University of Washington with a B.A. and from the College of Natural Resources at the University of California in Berkeley with an M.S.. Cheryl was a librarian/ information specialist at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory for several decades. She enjoyed music, books, gardening, feline companions, British mysteries, and organizing things. Surviving are her husband and her daughter Suzanne M Alexander of Berkeley, CA. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine, Monterey Bay Aquarium, Breast Cancer Organization, or Michael J. Fox Foundation.Linda McCloud