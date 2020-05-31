Chester K. FarrowApril 23, 1943 - May 24, 2020Resident of Walnut CreekChester Farrow, retired high school media teacher, longtime scoreboard operator for the Oakland Athletics baseballclub and life loving gentleman passed away May 24 after a long-battle with cancer. He was 77.Chet touched everyone genuinely and for that he leaves behind many.Chester grew up in Pittsburgh CA. graduating from Pittsburgh High School. He received his teaching degree from San Francisco State and in 1967 quickly went to work at Monte Vista High School in Danville as a math and popular electronics teacher and a sports coach.If you read his recently released self-penned book "Chester No Limit" he started with the Oakland A's in 1969. For over 50 years he "ran the board" for the A's and was the longest tenured scoreboard operator in the big leagues by the end of 2019.Chester was a big fan of R & B music which led him and his electronics program into a trend-setting, multi-media extravaganza that included recording bands in his rooms recording studio; producing in the same classroom a longrunning TV show on local cable and what many feel was his great joy producing live music events from concerts to guitar recitals. His show intro, in his dulcet tones was "Without any further ado".Chester was involved with many high level productions not only at the MVHS Theatre (Journey, Huey Lewis and the News, Greg Kihn, and many more) the Lesher Center, the Danville Vets Hall and the Village Theatre where the long running Rock n Roll Recital held forth. Every year until he retired from teaching (1999) he would bring his students to the annual Bay Area Music Awards (Bammies) for a first-class media room experience. He and his charges got all the good interviews from big stars for their TV show called Just For You. He also spent time managing the band Appaloosa.Chester loved a cold beer, the sound of the creek and ducks in his back yard, a good game of poker, his bowling buddies, his softball league, the ponies and of course his beloved Oakland A's.Chet leaves behind his loving partner Wendi Leyba, and his children Debbie and John. He is also survived by his sister Madeline Sally, niece Janet Kaehms (Bob), great nieces Megan and Jennifer, great nephew Bobby, and Aunt Frances DiMaggio along with many cousins, friends, colleagues and ex-students who will miss him dearly. He was proceeded in death by his parents John and Mary and his wife and mother of his children Sharon and brother-in-law Frank Sally.Due to community health concerns and guidelines a memorial service is pending. Visit Chester Farrow's Facebook page for news and further details.