Chester Yashuk
August 1947-December 2019
Discovery Bay
Chester Adam Yashuk, 72, died Thursday, December 19, 2019 surrounded by family and friends at his home in Discovery Bay, California. He is survived by his wife Nancy Smith and daughter Lani Nicholson and her husband Jeffery Nicholson. He is preceded in death by his son Adam.
Chester was born in 1947 in Cabondale, Pennsylvania to Chester Yashuk and Ann Engle Yashuk and spent his early childhood on the family farm until they moved to Pasadena, California where he graduated from Pasadena High School in 1965. He studied Law at Pasadena City College, worked part time at automotive service stations and Sears Financial Department until he started his professional career and opened Chet's Auto Service & Dyno, which operated for about 25 years as a well-respected, thorough and honest business. He achieved credentials as Master Mechanic and other automotive professional organization honoraria and was active in mentor teaching programs for automotive repair training of entry level people.
He moved his family to Discovery Bay, California in 1992 where he was instrumental in the start-up of The Auto Doctor in Brentwood and opened Brentwood Auto Service with his son Adam until his retirement.
Retirement brought nostalgic drag racing with The Good Guys, vintage GoKart racing and kart restorations, boating on the California Delta with Nancy as members of the Webber Point Yacht Club and assisting his friends solving issues with anything that had an engine.
He will be remembered as a dedicated husband, devoted father, and a loyal friend to those of us who had the pleasure of knowing him. His quick wit and sense of humor will be missed.
The family would like to thank VITAS hospice nurses Ying Cui and Cindy Bowman, and caregiver Stephanie Lanlehin for their dedication and care of Chet near the end of his life.
A celebration of Chet's life is planned for the Summer of 2020 near Discovery Bay, California. For further information, visit chetyashuk.org for updates, to send pictures, or share memories.
The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to VITAS Healthcare and Hospice at www.vitas.com.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 29, 2019