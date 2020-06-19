Choule SonuSeptember 13, 1929 - May 29, 2020Resident of Sierra Madre, CaliforniaChoule Joseph Sonu peacefully passed away from natural causes on May 29, 2020 in a hospital in Danville, California. He was 90 years old. Born in Pyongyang, North Korea in 1929, Choule received his primary education during Japanese colonial control of Korea. He tasted his first love of reading at this level, which quickly became an addiction, and evolved into a love for learning, desire to excel, and instilled the importance of self-study. He learned to speak and write fluently in Japanese, Korean, Russian, German, French, and English. He continued to expand his intellectual horizons until death.Choule fled North Korea with his family in 1946 after the end of World War II. He entered Seoul National University as a physics major, but his education was interrupted in 1950 by the Korean War, during which time he served in the Republic of Korea Navy's signal intelligence unit.Life in Japan began after he was discharged from the ROK Navy and passed the entrance examination for the University of Tokyo. His future academic life was highly shaped by his bachelor and master's degrees in civil engineering; and Ph.D. in coastal engineering at the University of Tokyo. He subsequently emigrated from Japan in 1963 and spent the remainder of his life in the United States of America. He was an assistant professor at the University of Florida, associate professor at Louisiana State University, began work in the private sector at Tetra Tech, and formed his own successful firm Tekmarine in 1979. He retired from his company in 2003, but never stopped his pursuit of knowledge and for achieving academic excellence. Choule never abandoned his daily goal for self-improvement.His love for knowledge and academics was only surpassed by his passion for family. Choule was selfless in making sacrifices to provide opportunities for his children, friends, and extended family. His hard work, perseverance, and encouragement served as an example and inspired most to reach their full potential and achieve excellence in their lives.Choule is survived by the love of his life, and wife for 60 years, Sunee Sonu; his three children Christina Weiss, Charles Sonu, and Alex Sonu; his son-in-law Steve Weiss; and his four grandchildren Zachary Weiss, Jessica Sonu, Garrett Weiss, and Brooke Sonu. He was adored by his family during his life. His death is mourned, but his influence and life well-lived were celebrated before and continue to be appreciated after his death.