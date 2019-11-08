|
|
Chris G. Flesuras
Jan. 2, 1926 - Oct. 27, 2019
Walnut Creek
Chris was born to Greek immigrant parents George and Evdokia (Chrys) Flesuras. He grew up in Oakland with his older brother and sister where he graduated from Fremont High School. After serving in the Army during WWII in Panama Chris attended Cal where he majored in PE and History, and played on Cal's basketball team (go Bears!), a feat of which he was very proud and spoke of often. He was a long time high school History teacher and Counselor in Hayward at Sunset High School, where he was one of those special teachers who touched lives and are never forgotten.
Chris married Nona Wilson in 1948 and they were married 59 years until her death in 2008. Being the son of hard-working immigrants who came to the US with nothing but a dream, Chris always instilled in his 3 children the importance of an education. While teaching he continued his love of basketball as a high school referee where he rose to the ranks of #1 referee in the Bay Area.
After retirement Chris enjoyed golfing, traveling, gambling in Lake Tahoe, a good cigar, enjoying his grandchildren and, as an accomplished artist, painting. He produced many beautiful landscapes that hang in homes of family and friends.
Chris will leave a hole in the hearts of many. Not only was he an inspirational father and teacher, but he was a devoted husband and friend to many, and fiercely proud of his Greek heritage. While growing up in Oakland he was part of a group called the Rover Boys who remained friends, with their wives and children, throughout his life. He kept in touch with Army buddies and many of his teacher friends. He had an incredible wit and humor that will be greatly missed, especially by his children and grandchildren. His storytelling and ability to entertain a crowd is legendary. his knowledge of history was amazing, especially the Civil War and WWII.
Chris is predeceased by his mother and father, sister Roxie, brother Costes and wife Nona. He is survived by his children Jill Pricco (Ernie), Chris Flesuras (Ann), Alexa Jansky (Chris), grandchildren Carly, Evan, Chris, Nick, Ashley, Joe and Georgia, great grandson Kosty, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A private family service has already been held.
View the online memorial for Chris G. Flesuras
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 8, 2019