Chris Myrtle

July 21, 1931 ~ July 5, 2019

Resident of Martinez, California

Chris Myrtle passed away suddenly on July 5 at the age of 87. Chris was born the eldest of three children to Alma and Christopher Hanser in Memphis, Tennessee on July 21, 1931. She attended and graduated with honors from Treadwell High School in 1949.

Chris met her future husband Ed while he was teaching at the Naval air base in Millington, Tennessee. They married on August 9, 1950. She and Ed had a wonderful 69 years together until her recent death. Chris is survived by her husband Ed, sons Alan and Rick, daughter Lynn, 6 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and brother Chris.

During her life Chris devoted much time to raising her children and community service. She was president of the local PTA and Concord New Comers. She worked at New Masters Art gallery, Battered Women Alternative and a long time volunteer at Planned Parenthood. She also attended an received a degree at DVC.

Following retirement in 1990, Chris and Ed embarked on a thoroughly enjoyable travel program that took them to numerous countries around the world.

She will be greatly missed by her family and any one who she touched.

A celebration of life will be held Sat., August 10, for relatives and close friends. Donations in her name may be sent to Planned Parenthood.





