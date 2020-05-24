Chris Selover
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Chris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Chris Selover
July 8, 1969 - May 12, 2020
Castro Valley and Modesto
Chris was sweet, kind, funny, generous, smart, thoughtful, hard-working, wise and so much more. He was a Castro Valley High 1989 graduate, and 3rd generation electrician of IBEW Local 595.
He is survived by his dad Allan and step-mom Sheila, whom he worked for at Columbia Electrical Construction of San Leandro before joining St. Francis Electric, Hayward. He also is survived by children Kelsey and Tristan (Kim), step-children Lindsey Davis (Patrick) and Anthony Torres (Amanda), and siblings Barry (Janet), Steve (Lori) and Michelle. In addition to his dogs, family, friends, and co-workers, he loved fast trucks and was a master at BBQ.


View the online memorial for Chris Selover

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved