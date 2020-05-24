Chris SeloverJuly 8, 1969 - May 12, 2020Castro Valley and ModestoChris was sweet, kind, funny, generous, smart, thoughtful, hard-working, wise and so much more. He was a Castro Valley High 1989 graduate, and 3rd generation electrician of IBEW Local 595.He is survived by his dad Allan and step-mom Sheila, whom he worked for at Columbia Electrical Construction of San Leandro before joining St. Francis Electric, Hayward. He also is survived by children Kelsey and Tristan (Kim), step-children Lindsey Davis (Patrick) and Anthony Torres (Amanda), and siblings Barry (Janet), Steve (Lori) and Michelle. In addition to his dogs, family, friends, and co-workers, he loved fast trucks and was a master at BBQ.