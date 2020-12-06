Christel SchwartzMarch 23, 1942 - December 2, 2020Resident of Brentwood, CAChristel Schwartz, a loving, caring wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away on December 2, 2020, at the age of 78, in her Brentwood, California home. She was surrounded by her loving family from near and far.Christel was born to Frances and Bernhard Mueller on March 23, 1942, in Stralsund, Germany during World War II, where her mother, brother, and grandmother lived while trying to stay close to her father, who wasin the German Army fighting on the Eastern Front. After escaping the advancing Russians and eventually relocating back to Karlsruhe, Germany, the Mueller family emigrated to the United States in 1949. They settled in Stockton, California, where they obtained their USA Citizenships.Christel graduated from Stagg High School and obtained her Associate degree from Stockton City College. She went to work for Bank of America in Stockton, where she met her husband and life-long love, Paul, at a Christmas dinner dance in 1965. They were wed in 1966, initially living in San Francisco, Sunset District.They welcomed their first son, Kurt Wayne, in 1970, when Christel became a full-time mother, providing her family with a solid foundation that would carry them through several moves to different communities. In 1972, their second son, Kristian Paul, was born and completed their family.Over the course of Christel's life, she relished her role as wife and mother. Whether it was making matching outfits for her young boys, tending to her many plants, serving as Den Mother to her son's Cub Scout Troops, blow-drying her beloved dog Brewster after a bath, and creating a warm and beautiful home. Christel was the picture homemaker. This was when she was happiest and at her very best.Christel is survived by her husband, Paul, and two sons, Kurt (Jen) and Kristian (Mary), and her six grandchildren; Colleen(22), Jarod(19), Hailey(17), Brooklynn (17), Claire (12), and Katherine (12).