Christen Kennedy

October 19, 1971 ~ February 1, 2019

Resident of Fremont, California

Christen Kennedy passed away peacefully at home on February 1, 2019, after a long, courageous struggle against metastatic breast cancer. As Chrissy wished, she was surrounded by her family.

Chrissy was born in Monte Vista, Colorado on October 19, 1971, but lived most of her life in Fremont. She was a graduate of Washington High School and a member of the gymnastic team.

Chrissy was a long- time employee of Safeway Stores in Fremont. Chrissy's creative talents made her the "go to person" for store activities. She was very close to many of her fellow Hub and Irvington store employees, who provided love and support to Chrissy

Chrissy is survived by her husband, Brian, her son, Jesse Gravdahl, her daughter Jodi Gravdahl, her mother, Diane Douglass, her step-father, Bob Douglass, her step-brother Jeffrey Douglass and her step-sister, Jennifer Nations. Chrissy's beautifully decorated home reflected her love of family and her many friends. She was pre-deceased by her father, C.J. Rhiness of Colorado.

Chrissy and Brian loved taking their motor home and boat on trips to California lakes for water-sports and entertaining friends. They also loved going to their family home at South Lake Tahoe for snow-boarding weekends. Recent family vacations in the Bahamas and Disneyland were for, besides having fun, the purpose of building memories for her family.

Chrissy's family wishes to extend their heart-felt thanks to Dr. Bodgan Eftemie and the UCSF oncology staff at Washington Hospital for their dedicated and professional efforts helping Chrissy fight cancer. The family suggests donations be made to the UCSF Oncology Department at Washington Hopsital care of the Washington Hospital Foundation or to Meals on Wheels on Chrissy's behalf. The family also thanks the hospice service, Pathways and the Tri-City Cremation and Funeral Service.

A celebration of life will be held later this spring, followed by a private ceremony at South Lake Tahoe when the snows melt. Chrissy's family thanks everyone for their loving thoughts and prayers.





View the online memorial for Christen Kennedy Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary