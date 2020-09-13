1/1
Christina Butkowski
1950 - 2020
Christina Butkowski
1950 – 2020
Resident of Pleasant Hill, CA
Born in La Jolla California, she died unexpectedly while recovering from surgery on Sept. 3. Chris graduated from San Diego State University, and retired in 2015 from a 40 year career in medical technology. She volunteered for many charity and environmental organizations including Habitat for Humanity, The Lindsey Wildlife Museum and Aegis Living. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Dennis, brothers, David (Victoria) and Tom (Suzanne), niece and nephew, Kelle and Bryan, extended family in California, Hawaii and Poland and many dear friends. An outdoor Celebration of Life service will be held at Christ the King Church in Pleasant Hill, September 17, 12 noon. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in honor of Chrissy to Heifer International or Women for Women International.


View the online memorial for Christina Butkowski

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Christ the King Church in Pleasant Hill
