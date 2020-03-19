|
|
Christine Ann Anker (nee Rosenbaum)
Nov. 27, 1966 - Feb. 17, 2020
Our beloved "Doober Days" passed into the arms of Jesus, after an 8 month battle with cancer. She is survived by her two loving children, Shelby Anker and Aaron Hardy. Her parents Lewis and Vivian Rosenbaum, brother Ken and Gina Rosenbaum, sister Cindy and Curtis Joseph. Nephew Preston, nieces Hannah and Faith Rosenbaum,
as well as nieces Raquel and Vivian Joseph. They dearly loved their auntie Christine. She also leaves numerous, uncles, aunts and cousins.
She was a loving, caring, born-again , baptized believer in Jesus Christ. Her beautiful smile will be missed by everyone. She was a very generous, thoughtful, loving, fun, mother, daughter, sister and a good friend. When you see her in Heaven, she will say "hokey day" to you.
A Celebration of Life for Christine will be held at Grace Bible Church, 40 Cleaveland Rd., P.H., CA, on March 21st, 2020 at 1:00 pm. RSVP (925) 933-8827.
View the online memorial for Christine Ann Anker (nee Rosenbaum)
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 19, 2020