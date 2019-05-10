Christine Joyce Butler Powell

September 28, 1933 - April 18, 2019

Hayward

Christine Joyce Butler Powell, 85 years young, of Hayward, passed away at Washington Hospital in Fremont on April 18, 2019.

She was born in Oklahoma City, OK on September 28, 1933, and graduated from Douglas High School in 1953. Continuing her education, Christine attended Xavier University in New Orleans, LA where she received her degree in Music. She was married to Ray Powell, Navy and Airforce veteran, on January 3, 1959 and was a resident of Hayward, CA for 55 years.

Christine worked 22 years in the Oakland Unified School District as a school teacher at various junior high schools throughout the city of Oakland where her assignment to Westlake Junior High School was the pinnacle of her career. She loved to fish, latch-hook rug projects, walk around the streets of Hayward and play "the bingo".

She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Regina Powell Turner and granddaughter Chrystalynn F.F. Turner both of Hayward. Sisters Jacqueline Lawrence, of Oklahoma City, OK and Carolyn Dudley (Robert) of Modesto, CA; Brothers Murray S. Butler III (Edwyna) and Vincent Paul Butler (Walletta) both of Oklahoma City, OK; a "special" son, Mr. Darrell Levias of Modesto, CA; her caregivers at Aegis of Fremont in Fremont, CA.

A quiet hour/viewing in her honor was held on May 8, 2019 from 5:00-9:00 p.m.

Chapel of The Chimes - 32992 Mission Blvd., Hayward, CA 94544.

A celebration of her life was held on Thursday May 9, 2019 at 11:00a.m.

Palma Ceia Baptist Church - 28605 Ruus Road, Hayward 94544.





