Christine Kosmos
January 3, 1927 - August 22, 2020
Resident of Oakland, CA
Christine "Ellison" Kosmos passed away at her home after a long illness with her daughter by her side. Born and raised in Detroit, Michigan to Greek parents Anthony and Helen Ellison, she was the last surviving of four siblings; John, Harriet, and Leo. Preceded in death by her husband of over 62 years, Gregg Kosmos, with whom she had two children; Andrea and Paul. She was a long time resident of Oakland with an early career in social work that began in Detroit. She was a dedicated life-long teacher for 30 years for Oakland Public Schools at both Franklin and Garfield. Starting out as a 3rd grade classroom teacher for 15 years, she obtained her Masters degree in Special Education where she spent the last 15 years. She was a generous and devoted teacher; bringing clothing and necessities to her students. She had a great love of travel and visited many countries around the globe. Known for her outstanding sense of fashion, even being compared to Jackie Kennedy in the 1960's. She loved reading, crossword puzzles and entertaining friends and family. Loving grandmother to Lydia Kosmos who helped care for her in her later years. Known for her witty sense of humor, she was greatly loved by her nieces and nephews, as well as extended family members. A private family memorial service will be held. She will be laid to rest at Mountain View Cemetery in Oakland. Any donations in her memory can be sent to The Oakland Public Education Fund, https://www.oaklandedfund.org/
. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. For further information please call, Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director (FDR-745). View the online memorial for Christine Kosmos