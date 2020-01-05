|
Christo Sarantakis
May 21, 1950 - December 30, 2019
Resident of Castro Valley
Christo Sarantakis passed away on Monday December 30, 2019 after a 5 year battle with cancer.
Christo was born in Greece and immigrated to the United States in 1972. He began working in the restaurant business where he eventually met his future wife Christine Batey of Elk Grove, CA. Christo and Christine were married in 1975 and in 1983 they opened Christo's restaurant in Hayward. In 1998 they assumed ownership of Hayward Ranch where Christo was beloved by both his customers and employees alike. During his tenure at The Ranch, Christo touched many lives with his warm hospitality and kind and gentle nature. He was greatly admired for his easy-going demeanor and was always willing to help a friend in need. He will be greatly missed in the Hayward community.
Christo was preceded in death by his loving wife Christine and is survived by his children Katina Mitsopoulos (George) and Robert Sarantakis (Kari), as well as three grandchildren Christiana and Thano Mitsopoulos and Christo Sarantakis, all of Castro Valley, CA. He is also survived by three brothers, Spiro and Zisi Sarantakis of Greece and Paschali Sarantakis of Germany.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation and Trisagion on Sunday January 5 at 5:30pm and a funeral on Monday January 6 and 1pm at the Resurrection Greek Orthodox Church in Castro Valley. Burial to follow at Lone Tree Cemetery in Hayward. For further information please call, Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director (FDR-745).
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 5, 2020