Viewing
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Queen of Heaven Cemetery, chapel
Lafayette, CA
Service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Queen of Heaven Cemetery
Lafayette, CA
Apr. 30, 1962 - Feb. 14, 2019
Resident of San Jose, CA
Christopher Alan Meistrell passed peacefully at his care home in San Jose, CA on Valentines Day Feb. 14, 2019. He was the beloved son of Charles Meistrell and Barbara Meistrell, brother of Melissa Brickley, Ann Keeler and David Meistrell. He especially loved his nephews Jacob Keeler and Adam Keeler.
Christopher was very creative and received several kudos for his artwork. He was a gifted dancer. He was one of the top stars in the St. Isidore's Youth Group talent show.
Struck down early in life with schizophrenia, he spent much of his time in care homes, but came home often.
Services will be at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, in Lafayette, on Friday, March 1. A viewing at the chapel will be at 10:30 with the service at 11:00. Contributions can be made to NAMI.


Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 24, 2019
