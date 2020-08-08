Christopher Borba
July 27, 1993 - August 4, 2020
Walnut Creek
Christopher D. Borba died August 4, 2020 after courageously battling angiosarcoma, a rare cancer, for the last 9 months, one week after his 27th birthday.
Born in Walnut Creek, Christopher attended Indian Valley Elementary, Walnut Creek Intermediate and Orinda Academy. In 2017 he graduated from the University of Washington, obtained his real estate license and worked for 2 years as an assistant property manager and leasing agent. Extremely well read and articulate, he decided to return to school and obtain a degree in software engineering while working for a tech company doing programming.
His interests were myriad, from writing to running, learning languages to learning the violin. He had a keen sense of humor, but could enjoy a slapstick antic as well.
Christopher leaves behind, his mother, Ann M. Borba, his sister, Carly Borba, many aunts and cousins and a wealth of friends, all who will miss him terribly.
Due to the Covid–19 pandemic, there will be no memorial service at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations to : https://www.cureasc.org/
are requested. View the online memorial for Christopher Borba