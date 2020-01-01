|
|
Christopher Dennis Magnani
March 16, 1969 ~ November 19, 2019
Resident of Martinez, California
Greeted in Heaven by twin brother Pat, older brother Mike, and dad, Tom, after a long illness. He was a life long fan of the San Francisco 49er's, the Giants, and the Warriors. He attended Valhalla, Valley View and College Park Class of '87. Survived by Mother Jeanne of Martinez, and sister Katie, niece Jessica, and nephew Colton Parks of Omaha, NB. He will be greatly missed by his family and his friends.
View the online memorial for Christopher Dennis Magnani
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 1, 2020