1/2
Christopher Edward Kurzadkowski
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christopher Edward Kurzadkowski
April 30, 1957 - September 17, 2020
Resident of Houston, TX
Christopher Edward Kurzadkowski, age 63, passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 17, 2020 in his home in Houston, Texas succumbing to complications from long-term heart failure.
Chris was born on April 30, 1957 in Holyoke, MA to Edward and Denise Kurzadkowski and grew up in Danville, CA. He graduated from San Ramon Valley High School in 1975 and joined the US Army immediately following his graduation, serving for 4 years. After completing his active duty Chris was commissioned into the California Army National Guard based out of Concord, CA and climbed to the rank of Captain until his retirement from service. In 1982 he started his first business, Light Brigade Hobbies, and authored his first book "Engage and Destroy" which was a war game rules and strategy guide for the miniature enthusiast.
During the course of his life Chris's business ventures took him to Los Angeles, CA and finally to the Houston, TX area where he spent the remainder of his life. Chris took his passion for the military and started his final business Battle Rifle Company in 2010.
He is preceded in death by both parents Edward and Denise Kurzadkowski, as well as his granddaughter MacKenzie Kurzadkowski. He is survived by his son Nickolas Kurzadkowski (Amanda) of Lafayette, CA; son Matthew Kurzadkowski of Stockton, CA; daughter Kristin Kurzadkowski of Pasadena, TX; grandson Wyatt Kurzadkowski of Lafayette, CA; brother Andrew Kurzadkowski (Judy) of Fremont, CA; and sister Marisha Marucha (Adam) Gardnerville, NV. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He will be missed by many.


View the online memorial for Christopher Edward Kurzadkowski



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Sep. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by East Bay Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 23, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family. While I did not know Chris, I knew his mom, Denise very well for many years and she spoke of Chris proudly. How sad for the family to lose two members within a couple years. My sympathies to all.
Nancy Exley
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved