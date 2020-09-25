Christopher Edward KurzadkowskiApril 30, 1957 - September 17, 2020Resident of Houston, TXChristopher Edward Kurzadkowski, age 63, passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 17, 2020 in his home in Houston, Texas succumbing to complications from long-term heart failure.Chris was born on April 30, 1957 in Holyoke, MA to Edward and Denise Kurzadkowski and grew up in Danville, CA. He graduated from San Ramon Valley High School in 1975 and joined the US Army immediately following his graduation, serving for 4 years. After completing his active duty Chris was commissioned into the California Army National Guard based out of Concord, CA and climbed to the rank of Captain until his retirement from service. In 1982 he started his first business, Light Brigade Hobbies, and authored his first book "Engage and Destroy" which was a war game rules and strategy guide for the miniature enthusiast.During the course of his life Chris's business ventures took him to Los Angeles, CA and finally to the Houston, TX area where he spent the remainder of his life. Chris took his passion for the military and started his final business Battle Rifle Company in 2010.He is preceded in death by both parents Edward and Denise Kurzadkowski, as well as his granddaughter MacKenzie Kurzadkowski. He is survived by his son Nickolas Kurzadkowski (Amanda) of Lafayette, CA; son Matthew Kurzadkowski of Stockton, CA; daughter Kristin Kurzadkowski of Pasadena, TX; grandson Wyatt Kurzadkowski of Lafayette, CA; brother Andrew Kurzadkowski (Judy) of Fremont, CA; and sister Marisha Marucha (Adam) Gardnerville, NV. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He will be missed by many.