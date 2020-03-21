Home

Christopher Hart


1946 - 2020
Christopher Hart Obituary
Christopher Hart
Oct 31,1946-March 17,2020
Resident of Colfax
Born on Halloween in San Francisco, Chris took his last ride from Colfax on March 17th. He was a graduate of Las Lomas HS and was an Operating Engineer for over 40 years. He leaves behind his wife, Bonnie; son, Thomas Hart (Theresa and blended family) of Colfax; daughter, Deborah Linnet (Christopher) of Paradise; sister, Bonni (Jim) of Martinez; nephew, Chris (Rose) of Rancho Cordova, and many, many friends.
His parents, Bob and Florence pre-deceased him as did Richard Campbell and Crystal McCutcheon.
Chris had a lifelong love of motorcycles and belonged to several clubs. More recently, he enjoyed feeding the wildlife on "his hill".


View the online memorial for Christopher Hart
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 21, 2020
