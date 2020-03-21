|
Christopher Hart
Oct 31,1946-March 17,2020
Resident of Colfax
Born on Halloween in San Francisco, Chris took his last ride from Colfax on March 17th. He was a graduate of Las Lomas HS and was an Operating Engineer for over 40 years. He leaves behind his wife, Bonnie; son, Thomas Hart (Theresa and blended family) of Colfax; daughter, Deborah Linnet (Christopher) of Paradise; sister, Bonni (Jim) of Martinez; nephew, Chris (Rose) of Rancho Cordova, and many, many friends.
His parents, Bob and Florence pre-deceased him as did Richard Campbell and Crystal McCutcheon.
Chris had a lifelong love of motorcycles and belonged to several clubs. More recently, he enjoyed feeding the wildlife on "his hill".
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 21, 2020