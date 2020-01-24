|
|
Christopher John Rodgers
Resident of San Rafael
Christopher John Rodgers passed away in his sleep at home in San Rafael on January 13, 2020 after a long battle with liver failure. Chris was born on Sept. 5, 1962 in Stockton. His family moved to Stonyford before settling down in the small farming community of Brentwood in 197l. Those were the days when the kids all knew each other, and played in the neighborhoods making lasting memories and creating lifelong friendships. He graduated from Liberty High in 1981 and moved on to college. He graduated from California State University Sacramento with a BA in Communications.
Chris moved to San Rafael over 20 years ago to live on the water in one of the various boats he collected through the years. He worked in the auto business for several years until he obtained a position with the San Rafael school district, working with Special Needs students, a job that he loved. Chris showed his compassion for others by advocating for the less fortunate in his community. He made a difference.
Chris had many struggles in his life, but he always carried on with an indelible spirit. He will be remembered for his laughter, occasional silliness, ability to chat with friends and strangers, and most of all, his big heart.
Chris is survived by his father John (Sherry), mother Carolyn, sister Jenna, brother Jason, step siblings: Lynda, Tricia, Christine, and Dan, fourteen nieces and nephews, plus multiple cousins, aunts and uncles. The family will all gather for a private memorial in the near future.
View the online memorial for Christopher John Rodgers
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 24, 2020