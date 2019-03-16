Christopher Michael Fowler

July 30, 1965 - March 3, 2019

Resident of Antioch

Christopher Michael Fowler, affectionately known as "Chris" has unexpectedly passed away from complications of bilateral pneumonia on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Northbay Medical Center in Fairfield. He left us too soon at age 53. Chris was born in Antioch on July 30, 1965 to Kenneth and Bette (Giacomel) Fowler. Chris was an outdoors man, a hunter and fisherman. Chris's many friends will remember him for his passion for duck hunting with his Labradors Goose and Delta. He truly lived life to the fullest doing what he wanted to do. He was a great storyteller and had a huge heart of love, commitment and friendship to all those in his life. He would do most anything for a friend or family member. He will be sorely missed by all whose lives he touched.

Chris is survived by his father, Kenneth P. Fowler, his step mother, Elaine Fowler, his brother Kenneth J. Fowler (Ellen); nieces Meghan and Caitlin Fowler; and his step siblings, Randy Bergquist (Vicki); Brad Bergquist (Cindy); Dawn Cabral (Jerry); Tracy Bergquist (Betty); Jay Bergquist (Sue); and many cousins. Family, friends and others whose lives Chris touched are invited to the Lone Tree Golf & Event Center, 4800 Golf Course Road, Antioch on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 11am - 3pm for a Remembrance & Celebration of Chris's Life. In lieu of flowers donations in Chris's name can be made to California Waterfowl Assoc., 1346 Blue Oaks Blvd, Roseville CA 95678 or a .





