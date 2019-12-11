|
Christopher Peter Georgeovich
January 16, 1940 ~ November 6, 2019
Resident of Pleasant Hill, CA
Chris was born on January 16, 1940 in Devonshire, England. He served in the US Army from 1964-1969. In 1970, the Family moved California. Over the past 50 years, Christopher was a hair stylist/salon owner in Contra Costa County at various locations in Orinda, Walnut Creek, and Lafayette. He loved his profession and many of his clients became lifelong friends. Christopher lived life to the fullest and cherished every moment. He adored the game of golf so much that he wrote and published several books about the game and how to live your life according it! He was an avid inventor, artist, musician, and a choir member. Chris was an incredible person that will be remembered for his kindness, enthusiasm, caring and joyous presence! Christopher passed away unexpectedly on November 6, 2019 following complications from a stroke.
Services will be held on December 16, 2019 at 10:00 am at Christ the King Catholic Church located at 199 Brandon Road in Pleasant Hill, CA, reception to follow the mass.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 11, 2019