Oakmont Mortuary - Lafayette
2099 Reliez Valley Rd.
Lafayette, CA 94549
1-925-935-3311
Service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Oakmont Mortuary - Lafayette
2099 Reliez Valley Rd.
Lafayette, CA 94549
Christopher Wolter


1949 - 2019
Christopher Wolter Obituary
Christopher Wolter
Nov. 8, 1949 ~ May 17, 2019
Walnut Creek
Christopher A. Wolter, DDS, passed away after a courageous battle with liver cancer. He was a well respected dentist in Walnut Creek for over 40 years. He is survived by his wife, Sandy, two daughters, Caroline Wolter Massey and Cynthia Wolter, step-children Eric Berglund, Austin and Lauren Cornwell, and grandchildren Henry, Charles, and Anne Massey. A service will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at 1:00 pm at Oakmont Memorial Park & Mortuary in Lafayette.


View the online memorial for Christopher Wolter
Published in East Bay Times on May 24, 2019
