In Loving Memory

Christy Babbitt Ryan

September 12, 1961-June 16, 2019

Born in Walnut Creek, CA where she has always lived near, except for her last year, where she passed away in Dunedin, Florida at the young age of 57. Her favorite place to spend time and make memories, especially with her son Jack, was "The City," San Francisco. She moved to Dunedin to be close to her brother and start a new chapter since Jack would be graduating college. She made friends quickly with all her neighbors, referring to them as "her village". Christy's voice recognizable, her smile infectious, and her laugh contagious. Her professional life was spent in Mortgage Banking and she was known for being a mentor to anyone who was in need of guidance. She was a loyal friend, an advocate for her furry friends, the LGBT Community and Women's Rights. Christy's most important role was mommy to Jack. After Jack was born he was always put first, above all else in her life. She became a single mother after the passing of Jack's Dad, Jack was only 6 years old, and she worked tirelessly to ensure his happiness. Christy relished in Jack's accomplishments sharing them with everyone she knew. Any of Jack's friends in need of advice, someone to talk to or just a hug she was the one they went to, she had an open door to all the kids. Christy will be missed by all who knew her and never forgotten.

Please join us in celebrating Christy's Life on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Little Brown Church, 141 Kilkare Road, Sunol, CA 11:00AM

Following the service we will convene for refreshments, hugs & memories at

San Ramon Community Center Terrace Room, 12501 Alcosta Blvd, San Ramon, CA

Christy leaves her son Jack Ryan, brother Shawn Babbitt, sister Hiedi Anderson, mother Dianne Dahl, and she is preceded in death her father Glen Babbitt. She also leaves extended family members & many dear friends.





View the online memorial for Christy Babbitt Ryan Published in East Bay Times on July 14, 2019