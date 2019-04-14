East Bay Times Obituaries
Ouimet Bros. Concord Funeral Chapel
4125 Clayton Road
Concord, CA 94521
(925) 682-4242
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Ouimet Bros. Concord Funeral Chapel
4125 Clayton Road
Concord, CA 94521
Cindy M. Ward


Cindy M. Ward Obituary
Cindy M. Ward
1961 - 2019
Resident of Concord
Passed quietly in her home Tues. April 9, 2019. She is survived by her husband Dan; son Andrew; grandsons Ryan and Brandon; father Bill and father-in-law Phillip Ward.
Cindy was a Special Ed. Asst. with the MDUSD where she loved her kids, her grandkids Ryan and Brandon was her world and her heart. Cindy had a deep impact on everyone and will be missed by all.
Visitation will be at 9:00AM the Funeral at 10:00AM, Tues. April 23, 2019 at Ouimet Bros. Chapel, 4125 Clayton Rd., Concord. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma.


Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 14, 2019
