|
|
Cindy M. Ward
1961 - 2019
Resident of Concord
Passed quietly in her home Tues. April 9, 2019. She is survived by her husband Dan; son Andrew; grandsons Ryan and Brandon; father Bill and father-in-law Phillip Ward.
Cindy was a Special Ed. Asst. with the MDUSD where she loved her kids, her grandkids Ryan and Brandon was her world and her heart. Cindy had a deep impact on everyone and will be missed by all.
Visitation will be at 9:00AM the Funeral at 10:00AM, Tues. April 23, 2019 at Ouimet Bros. Chapel, 4125 Clayton Rd., Concord. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma.
View the online memorial for Cindy M. Ward
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 14, 2019