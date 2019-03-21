|
|
Cirilo "Mitch" Basas
Apr. 9, 1940 ~ Mar. 5, 2019
Resident of Alameda, CA
Survived by children Sherry, Cirilo, Michelle & Jessica, grandchildren & great grandchildren.
Mitch was a Bay Area resident who was a talented musician and the founder of King Conga in the 1960's. King Conga drums continue to be considered one of the best sounding conga drums today. Mitch touched many lives with his talent, kindness and wisdom and will forever be missed.
Celebration of Life will be held on Friday Mar. 22nd at 2:00 PM at St. Mary's Center 925 Brockhurst St. Oakland, Ca. 94608.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 21, 2019