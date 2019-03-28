Claire Fox

March 14, 1930 - March 23, 2019

Orinda

Claire Fox passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 23. She was a Bay Area native, born in Oakland and residing in Piedmont for many years before moving to Orinda. She met Norman, the love of her life, in 1948 when she was 18 years old. During their 67 years of marriage, they raised four children in Piedmont and built a close community of friends. Claire also enjoyed the company of her friends and extended family in San Francisco. Through many decades, she kept in touch with her "squad," even with classmates that she had known since first grade.

Claire and Norman were partners in life. They enjoyed time spent with their growing family including vacations to Tahoe and Hawaii. Other highlights were her trips abroad with Norman to Europe, Hong Kong and China.

Claire is survived by her devoted husband, Norman, her four children: David, Cindy (John), Linda (Steve) and Nancy (Bill); seven grandchildren: Greg (Simmi), Jennifer, Robert (Andrea), Katie (Matt), Brian, Mark and John; and three great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Theresa, Mom's extraordinary caregiver, and her hospice nurse, Marietta.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Hospice and Home Health Care Services, 6850 Regional Street Suite 100A&B, Dublin, CA 94568.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, April 1 at 1:00pm at the Home of Eternity Chapel within the gates of Mountain View Cemetery, 5000 Piedmont Avenue, Oakland.





View the online memorial for Claire Fox Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary