Claire Good1921 - 2020Resident of LivermoreClaire Good passed away peacefully in Livermore on April 30, 2020 at the age of 99. She was born on St. Patrick's Day, March 17, 1921 in Oakland, CA. She graduated from Holy Names High School, class of 1939. She was married to Leo Good on July 10, 1948 and they were married for 44 years until his death in 1992.Claire was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Claire worked in the school office of LaVista Junior High School in Hayward for many years. She was a skilled and creative seamstress and loved traveling with friends and family.She leaves behind her two daughters, Linda Peterson (Rick) of Livermore and Valerie Squibb (Steve) of Cedar Glen as well as a devoted brother, Bill Ward of Seattle. She had three grandchildren, Jennifer Smith of Livermore, Ryan Peterson of Dublin and Matthew Squibb of Taiwan as well as her namesake great-granddaughter, Claire Smith.A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.