Claire Morris MaglianoJanuary 20, 1924 - April 20, 2020Resident of AlamoClaire passed away peacefully at home at the age of 96. She was a long time resident of the San Ramon Valley and spent a few years in Grass Valley, CA. Devoted wife, mother, step mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother and aunt. She was predeceased by her husbands; Edward L. Morris and Robert Magliano. She is survived by daughters; Trish Morris-Plise and Norm. Barbara Pohl and the late Robert D. Pohl. Grandchildren Tommy, Caitlyn and Bobby. Great grandchildren Samantha, Logan and Barrett. Her sisters Dusty Scott and Irma Kowalczyk. Stepson, Randy Magliano and Katy. Stepdaughter Caron Ziegler and Dave. Step granddaughters Kirsten, Misa and Lisa. Twelve nieces and nephews that reside in British Columbia.Claire graduated from the University of British Columbia and pursued a career in the medical field. She was employed by John Muir Medical Center for over 35 years. During her retirement years she remained active with JMMC Auxiliary and The Garrett. She was an avid golfer and former member of Round Hill Country Club. She also enjoyed reading, knitting, playing bridge, chess, doing crossword and jigsaw puzzles, traveling and spending time with family and friends.Due to the COVID-19 restrictions a Memorial/Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Hospice of the East Bay; 3470 Buskirk Avenue, Pleasant Hill, CA 94523. Oakmont Memorial Park & Mortuary, Lafayette, CA.