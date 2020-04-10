|
Claire Pratt
Aug 2, 1932 - Apr 1, 2020
Redondo Beach, CA
Claire Adella Pratt August 2, 1932-April 1, 2020 long time resident of Fremont,
CA and most recent resident of Redondo Beach, CA died peacefully in the company of family. Claire was born in Attleboro, MA to Mr. and Mrs. Alcime Tremblay and was the youngest of 9 children. She is survived by her sons, Kevin Pratt of Torrance, CA and Kelly Pratt of Brentwood, CA, and grandchildren, Aaron, Sydney and Matthew. She attended primary, middle and high school in Attleboro and then attended nursing school in Boston. After nursing school, she worked in a variety of hospitals in Massachusetts where during that time she met the love of her life, Thomas Pratt. After Tom's active duty with the United States Air Force they moved to Sacramento, CA where Claire gave birth to their oldest daughter, Elizabeth before settling in Fremont. Claire later returned to nursing working in the convalescent hospital industry. Tom and Claire spent many years traveling the globe during their retirement. Claire was also an avid tennis player and enjoyed gardening. One of her greatest joys was being surrounded by family. She enjoyed the love of family, friends and neighbors and good times for many years. Claire is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Pratt and daughter, Elizabeth Pratt.
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 10, 2020