Clalude "Skip" Wilson Hinsley
July 10, 1946 ~ November 11, 2019
Tuscon, Arizona
Skip passed peacefully into Heaven at St. Joseph's Hospital with family at his side at 73. Skip was a brilliant man, loving father, generous human, devout Christian and active member of Alive Church. He is survived by his children: Nicole M. Schmidt (Bradley), James C. Hinsley (Hazal), Tyler W. Hinsley and grandchildren: Quinn L. Kalabolas, Sean J. Tchorzewski & Atlas D. Hinsley. He will be remembered for his wisdom, compassion, warm smile, generosity, humor, loving spirit and above all else his integrity.
Skip was born William Frederick Kemp and was renamed Claude Wilson Hinsley after adoption by James (Percy) & Lillian Hinsley in Baltimore in 1946. Skip graduated from Ohio Wesleyan Univ. (Economics) 1967, Dartmouth College (MBA) 1971 & UC Hastings (JD) 1981. Skip spent 32 years in the restaurant industry and was a prominent member of the Pleasanton community. He created fanatical followers of Scoozzi through Girasolé and the Big Horn Grill. He opened Sidetrack Bar & Grill in 2017. Skip moved to Tucson in 2015 and rekindled his faith in the Lord. He was on the Board of Directors for EPCL (Equipping People Changing Lives).
In 2016 Skip began to investigate his birth family. Skip's legacy continues to live on through his kids, grandkids, and his newly found family: Stewart L. Witter, Randolph F. Witter, Willis D. Witter III, Katharine V. Witter. Skip's Celebration of Life will be held from 1:30pm on Nov. 11, '19 at Sidetrack Bar & Grill. Please donate to Skip's cause via epcl.org.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 10, 2019