Clara Ann Tennis
Resident of Piedmont
Clara Ann Tennis a resident of Piedmont, California for 58 years peacefully passed away in Albany, CA on November 9th, 2019 at the age of 100.
Ann was born September 25th 1919 to Edith and Rognar Peterson in Burt County Nebraska.
In 1937 she graduated Salutatorian at Tekamah Nebraska High School and received a scholarship to Wayne State Teachers College for two years. She then went on to the University of Nebraska, Lincoln. She completed her Master's Degree at Gallaudet University, Washington DC in 1943.
She taught for two years at the Maryland State School for the Deaf in Jacksonville and then in 1947 started teaching at the California School for the Deaf, Berkeley and was there until she took an early retirement in 1974.
Ann and Cecil Barrington Tennis 'Barry' were married in 1952. He had been blinded in the Battle of the Bulge, WWII. He passed away in 2001. They had one son, Jon Barrington Tennis. Ann & Barry started a successful home-based Income Property Business, owning and renting apartment homes.
With Barry's limited vision Ann did all of the driving as they traveled by car. They took a six week trip up the Alcan Highway to Alaska and back. A four week trip to Mexico a few years later, a trip to Baja, Mexico (San Felipe) and many trips of the national parks in the western part of the U.S. They even hiked to the top of Mt. Whitney in the 1950's. They attended about ten trips to Barry's 99th Inf. Div. Assoc. reunions in cities all over the U.S. including Orlando, Pittsburgh, Detroit, Denver.
Ann, Jon & Terri and the grandchildren continued to travel every summer after Barry passed, attending many 99th Inf. Div. reunions, two family reunions in Nebraska, and two trips to Europe visiting friends and relatives in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Belgium, Germany, France, Holland and England.
Ann and Barry purchased a home in Piedmont, California in 1961 where she lived out her life. She remained very active; she enjoyed playing bridge and Swedish crazy eights with her friends, every Monday afternoon for years.
Ann & Barry had joined The Oakland, East Bay Swedish Lodge; Tegner #149 in 1973. Ann held many leadership positions; Vasa Star Newsletter correspondent, Delegate to the District Conventions, Cultural Leader and Auditor. Ann was the Vice-Chair from 2014 to October, 2019. She belonged to the Oakland First Covenant Church, and attended Bible Study classes.
Ann's family held a big 100th Birthday party celebration in her honor on September 28th, 2019 at the Veterans Memorial Building near her home. She is blessed as over 130 of her family and friends attended. She was very happy to see and talk with everyone.
Ann is survived by her son, grandchildren and great grandchildren: Jon and his wife Terri, grandchildren; Christopher and wife Krista Tennis, daughter Emily Tennis Roesch and husband John Roesch, daughter Rachel and husband Alex Burch, and great grandsons, Roland , and Arlo. Two sisters; Elvera Walker, Blair, NE and Doris Amis, Grants Pass, OR. and many nieces, nephews and family members. Preceding her in death were her siblings Irene Feuerbaucher, and Albert 'Pete' Peterson.
Family and friends are invited to join us in a celebration of Ann's life at the First Covenant Church 4000 Redwood Road Oakland, California 94619 on November 30th, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Ann's name to a school or .
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 24, 2019