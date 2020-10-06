Clara AstonJuly 26, 2014 - September 25, 2020Resident of Fremont, CAClara M. Aston, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away peacefully on September 25, 2020 at the age of 106. She was preceded in death by her 7 brothers and sisters; her husband James, who passed away on June 19, 1982; and her son David, who passed away just two days prior to Clara on September 23, 2020. Clara will be interred with her husband at Riverside National Cemetery, Riverside, CA. She is survived by her three grandchildren, Nicholas (Nicky) Aston, Veronica (Vera) Aston and Vicky Huynh; one great-grandchild, Miranda Richardson; and her daughter-in-law, Jeane Aston. Clara will be deeply missed by her family and friends.Clara was born on July 26, 1914 in Beadling, Pennsylvania, now part of Upper Saint Clair Township and south of Pittsburgh, PA. She worked at a department store in Pittsburgh and then married James on March 17, 1941, in Butler, PA. James was in the U.S. Army throughout WWII. James and Clara moved to Orange, California in 1980 to be close to their son, two of her brothers and their families. She moved to Fremont, CA in April 2008 to be close to her son and his family. Clara was a devout Christian throughout her life. She enjoyed attending the Plaza Bible Church while she lived in Orange, CA and the Irvington Presbyterian Church after she moved to Fremont, CA.There will be no funeral services due to the current corona virus pandemic.Tri-City Cremation & Funeral Service