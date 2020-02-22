|
|
Clare E. Zipp
June 23, 1924 – Feb. 17, 2020
San Leandro
Clare Zipp, born in Seattle, Washington, passed away peacefully on Feb. 17, 2020. A resident of San Leandro since 1955, Clare was devoted to her faith, family, and friends. She was the ultimate caregiver to all those around her. She enjoyed bowling, golfing, and engaging with parishioners and priests from St. Felicitas, where she worked as the church secretary for more than 30 years.
Preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Joe, Clare is survived by her five children, Tom; Greg (Deb); Joanne Begley (Steve); Mary Mackres; and Ed (Lori); and her grandchildren, Jessica Begley (James Blau); Christopher Begley (Sel Lee); Kristina Dahdah (Fouad); and Nicole Zipp. Clare was the youngest of eight children, all preceding her in death.
The vigil service will be held at St. Felicitas Catholic Church in San Leandro on Monday, February 24 at 7:00 pm, with public viewing from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm. The funeral mass will also be held at St. Felicitas on Tuesday, February 25 at 10:30 am. Graveside services will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Hayward at 2:00 pm.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 22, 2020