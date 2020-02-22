|
|
Clarence Andresen
November 2, 1925- January 23, 2020
Lafayette, California
Clarence passed away peacefully January 23, 2020 at the age of 94. Born November 2, 1925 in Petaluma, California. Clarence was the psychologist for the Walnut Creek School District over 30 years where he helped elementary school children and their families find their best learning environment. He was widely respected by teachers, administrators and parents for his caring expertise and guidance. Clarence's life revolved around his love of family, son's Mark and Joe and wife, Dale. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the ACLU 39 Drumm Street, San Francisco, CA 94111 and Sierra Club 754 Williamson St., Madison, WI 53703. A service in Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11AM at Mount Diablo Unitarian Universalist Church 55 Eckley Lane, Walnut Creek, CA.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 22, 2020