Clarence B. Reed


1930 - 2019
Clarence B. Reed Obituary
Clarence B. Reed
Jan. 23, 1930 - Sep. 13, 2019
Oakland, CA
Clarence 'Sonny' Brooks Reed, 89, passed away peacefully at Kaiser Hospital, Oakland. Born in Springfield, MO. He loved high school, college, pro, and town sports. He played semi-pro traveling football, basketball and baseball on sponsored 'colored' teams and maintained his position as breakfast cook under his chef father at the hotel restaurant. He earned a college degree in Carpentry, sang baritone in the choir and played drums in the jazz combo.
Korean War Army Vet. and recipient of the Bronze Star in combat. Returned from Korea, settled in SF, and married Rosie Pearl (Evans) for 62 years until her death. Clarence, Ret. from the USPS after 40+yr. as a Supv. at SFGMF. Clarence served as a Postal Union trustee and in retirement an active member of the USPS scholarship board. A skilled carpenter, he often improved his own property as well as for friends.
He added his baritone voice to the Sacred Heart choir and his service to Knights of Columbus. Clarence was a loyal friend. He maintained friendships with schoolmates, combat Vets, bowling league, and w/ Rosie, the Match Club and line dance friends.
He is preceded in death by his wife Rosie Pearl (Evans); parents, Roswell and Clarencetine; his Br. Garland, Br. Roswell and S.I.L. Helen Reed, his Sis. Elean Thomas and B.I.L. Tommy; and his mother and F.I.L. Mary and Frank Evans.
Clarence was a champion, mentor, and father of Margo Reed, proud grandfather and number 1 fan of Lena "Stretch" Rose Reed-Petracek, brother-in-law to Lee and Johnnie Evans; beloved uncle to Phil and Scott Reed, Collette Brown (Evans), Tracee Evans, cousin, grt. uncle, Godfather, and a good friend who will be remembered and missed by many.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 6, 2019
