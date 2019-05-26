Clarence "Bob" Klein

Resident of Livermore

Bob passed away on May 17th, after a long illness.He was surrounded by those who loved him. Bob is survived by Claudette, his loving wife of 50 years; his devoted son Bob Klein, step children- Ken Digness, Karen Shindler,and Christine De Luca, eight grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.Bob was born in Waco, Texas,and moved to Livermore at three months old.He lived in Livermore all his life; except when he served for three years in the Marine Corp.He was proud to serve his country in the Korean War.He became a Union carpenter, and then acted as a business agent for the union. He was involved in the political arena for the Democratic National Convention, traveling back and forth for the Carpenters Union to present their cause before Congress and House representatives.He loved his family, and friends, and was a very active person until a near death accident changed his life, forever. We will miss him dearly.The funeral mass will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Livermore, on May 29th at 11 a.m. All are welcome! Donations may be made to: Shepherds Gate and Vitas Hospice.





