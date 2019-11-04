|
|
Clarence Rodriguez
January 26, 1943 – October 30, 2019
Resident of Fremont
Clarence Rodriguez was born on January 26, 1943 in Oahu, Hawaii and entered into rest on October 30, 2019 in Fremont, CA at the age of 76 years. He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years Donna Rodriguez. Loving children Sheri Sparks and Ted Rodriguez. Adoring grandfather to Kenneth Sparks, Jr., Briana, Teddy, Monica, Joseph Rodriguez, Amanda and Nick Mooney. Caring great-grandfather to Ellianna and brother to Joe Rodriguez. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and god children. Visitation will be held from 8:30 – 10:00 AM on Thursday, November 7, 2019, Fremont Chapel of the Roses, 1940 Peralta Blvd., Fremont. Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 AM, Thursday, November 7, 2019, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 41933 Blacow Road, Fremont.
View the online memorial for Clarence Rodriguez
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 4, 2019