Services
Pittsburg Funeral Chapel
2295 Railroad Avenue
Pittsburg, CA 94565
(925) 432-2114
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
Pittsburg Funeral Chapel
2295 Railroad Avenue
Pittsburg, CA 94565
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Pittsburg Funeral Chapel
2295 Railroad Avenue
Pittsburg, CA 94565
View Map
Clarence Swanson


1931 - 2019
Clarence Swanson Obituary
Clarence Swanson
April 29, 1931 - April 9, 2019
Resident of Pittsburg
Clarence Eldon "Dunnie" Swanson passed peacefully surrounded by his family after a courageous fight with cancer. Dunnie was born in Kansas and raised in West Pittsburg,Ca. He graduated from Mt Diablo High School in Concord,Ca. After serving in the United States Navy as an aerial photographer during the Korean War, he married his childhood sweetheart Pat. They made their home in Pittsburg where they raised their children. He was employed by DuPont Chemical Plant for 30 years. A man with many artistic talents, he was a master at creating beautiful wood portraits. Always a proud artist, he loved sharing his artwork and anyone entering the Swanson Home had to "take the tour" of his art.
Dunnie is survived by his wife of 67 years, Patricia R. Bruce, children Bruce (Patricia) Swanson of Antioch, and Cindy (Julien) Blair of Pittsburg. Grandchildren Bret Henly, Brian Swanson and Stephani Garcia, and 3 great grandchildren Kelvin Garcia, Elena Garcia and Levi Henly. He also leaves his beloved dogs Duke and Dude.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 9:30am and funeral service at 11am at Pittsburg Funeral Chapel. Burial services following at Memory Gardens in Concord.


View the online memorial for Clarence Swanson
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 14, 2019
