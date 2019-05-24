Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Clarisse Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarisse Marie Jones

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Clarisse Marie Jones Obituary
Clarisse Marie Jones June 23, 1936 - May 17, 2019 Resident of Rodeo, California Clarisse is survived by her loving husband Harvey Jones of 61 years, dear sister Camille Silva, and devoted children Richard, Michael and Paul. Clarisse also leaves behind many grandchildren & great-grandchildren. Preceded in death her son Donald. Services for Clarisse includes visitation Tues. 5/28 6-8 PM with 7:00PM vigil at Chapel of the Mission Bells, in San Pablo. Funeral Mass Wednesday 5/ 29 at 10:00 AM St. Patrick Catholic Church in Rodeo. Interment: St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in San Pablo. Wilson & Kratzer Mortuary 510-232-6552
Published in East Bay Times on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.