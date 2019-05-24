|
|
Clarisse Marie Jones June 23, 1936 - May 17, 2019 Resident of Rodeo, California Clarisse is survived by her loving husband Harvey Jones of 61 years, dear sister Camille Silva, and devoted children Richard, Michael and Paul. Clarisse also leaves behind many grandchildren & great-grandchildren. Preceded in death her son Donald. Services for Clarisse includes visitation Tues. 5/28 6-8 PM with 7:00PM vigil at Chapel of the Mission Bells, in San Pablo. Funeral Mass Wednesday 5/ 29 at 10:00 AM St. Patrick Catholic Church in Rodeo. Interment: St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in San Pablo. Wilson & Kratzer Mortuary 510-232-6552
Published in East Bay Times on May 24, 2019